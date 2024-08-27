Huber Heights: Second concert venue, prominent restaurant planned for Rose area

“We’re looking to build a second music venue that will be indoors and have the capability to host different events all year round,” Gore said, adding that both the restaurant and venue align with the city’s long-term vision of the area. “... It’s really going to be turning this entertainment district into a true district for people to come and enjoy themselves.”

The proposed venue would be managed by Music and Event Management Inc., known as MEMI, which also operates the Rose. MEMI CEO Matt Dunn is expected to formally present plans for the new venue within the next month, Gore noted.

The new facility will be closely based off of the design of the 4,500-seat Andrew Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, which is also managed by MEMI.

“MEMI has shown us a couple different versions of what the new music venue here could look like, but overall, it will be almost identical to the Andrew Brady Music Center,” Gore said.

The Cincinnati area tourism site VisitCincy.com describes the Brady Center as having an adjustable capacity. “The Music Center has a general admission main floor and two balconies and can host multiple configurations for indoor concerts up to 4,500 capacity,” the site says.

The Rose Music Center generates around $1.5 million each year in net income for the city, Gore said, profits he estimates the new music center is likely to exceed.

“This new center will generate just as much, if not more, because it will operate year-round as opposed to the Rose,” he said.

The new center’s construction will coincide with that of the multiple housing developments proposed for the entertainment district.

Metropolitan Holdings will construct an apartment complex called Reverb on a 25-acre site near the Rose, offering a total of more than 300 individual units. Groundbreaking on this project is set for September.

To the east, RHM Real Estate Group will construct a 530-apartment complex on a section of land that also includes plans for commercial development at 7125 Executive Blvd. A specific timeline for this project has not been announced.

The city owns an additional 20 acres of land on Executive Boulevard, Gore said, adding to the potential for even more commercial and restaurant development in the future.

Dublin Pub second site

On the restaurant front, the Dayton-based Dublin Pub, a staple in the Oregon District for 26 years, is set to open a new location on Executive Boulevard, near The Rose.

Credit: Ty Greenlees Credit: Ty Greenlees

The Huber Heights location, to be named Dublin 7, will be situated immediately east of the Rose Music Center, just north of the Tru by Hilton. It is expected to open as early as next year.

“The Dublin Pub has been courted by many communities around the area, and they chose Huber Heights and Executive Boulevard,” Mayor Jeff Gore said of the news on Monday, adding that the city’s newly minted leadership team played a big part in sealing the deal between the city and the Pub.

The city’s three top management positions were just recently filled by City Manager John Russell and assistant city managers Aaron Sorrell and Alex Zaharieff.

The last time all three manager positions were filled at the same time was when former city manager Rob Schommer served with assistant city managers Scott Falkowski and Bryan Chodkowski until Schommer’s departure in March 2021.

“(The city) has been working for many years trying to get a deal done with Dublin Pub, and one of the first things that these guys accomplished was to get all of the details worked out,” Gore said.

The Dublin Pub will join other restaurants TJ Chumps and Warped Wing Brewery and Smokery, which opened last summer just west of the Rose. The development was shared during Monday evening’s city council meeting.

Gore added that he foresees even more development news on the horizon for the up-and-coming entertainment district.

“We’re anticipating some great things to come for that area,” he said.