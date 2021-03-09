X

Huber Heights city manager resigns

Huber manager
Huber manager

Local News | 49 minutes ago
By Eileen McClory, Dayton Daily News

Huber Heights city manager Robert Schommer resigned Monday night, citing a new opportunity, according to Mayor Jeff Gore.

Assistant city manager Scott Falkowski will serve as the acting city manager.

Gore said Schommer offered his resignation to city council Monday night, citing new opportunities that have opened to him personally.

“We will have a special meeting of council very soon to appoint an interim city manager to work through the transition,” Gore said.

Gore said he expects a special meeting of council to appoint a new city manager to happen as soon as Wednesday.

Schommer has worked in Huber Heights since 1996. He is a former chief of police for Huber Heights.

The Dayton Daily News is reaching out to Schommer.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.