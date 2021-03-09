Huber Heights city manager resigns

Huber Heights city manager Robert Schommer resigned Monday night, citing a new opportunity, according to Mayor Jeff Gore.
Assistant city manager Scott Falkowski will serve as the acting city manager.
Gore said Schommer offered his resignation to city council Monday night, citing new opportunities that have opened to him personally.
“We will have a special meeting of council very soon to appoint an interim city manager to work through the transition,” Gore said.
Gore said he expects a special meeting of council to appoint a new city manager to happen as soon as Wednesday.
Schommer has worked in Huber Heights since 1996. He is a former chief of police for Huber Heights.
The Dayton Daily News is reaching out to Schommer.