Huber Heights council to hold emergency meeting tonight on city manager hiring

59 minutes ago

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights City Council will hold an emergency meeting at 7 p.m. today to vote on a resolution to appoint John Russell as city manager.

A resident of Huber Heights, Russell currently serves as the administrative battalion chief for the city’s fire division. He was promoted to that position in March 2021 and has served in various roles within the department since 2000, according to city documents. He also has previous experience with the city of Xenia Fire Division.

City Council’s regular session meeting was Monday night, and the group held a first reading of the resolution to appoint Russell. Several residents spoke, one in support of Russell’s appointment and others in opposition. Those opposing cited concern that the other three candidates have qualifications that better align with the position’s requirements.

Also at Monday’s meeting, council held a closed executive session related to the hiring matter, then Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore called for council to meet again Tuesday in emergency session.

ExploreHuber Heights council to vote on fire battalion chief as new city manager

Russell is one of four finalist candidates vetted by Baker Tilly, a human resources firm hired by the city to assist in the search. Council approved a $30,000 contract with the company in October. All four of those candidates were interviewed by council earlier this month. They include Russell, Gerald Smith, Richard Dzik, and Luke Sims.

