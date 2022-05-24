Huber Heights council to hold emergency meeting tonight on city manager hiring

A resident of Huber Heights, Russell currently serves as the administrative battalion chief for the city’s fire division. He was promoted to that position in March 2021 and has served in various roles within the department since 2000, according to city documents. He also has previous experience with the city of Xenia Fire Division.

City Council’s regular session meeting was Monday night, and the group held a first reading of the resolution to appoint Russell. Several residents spoke, one in support of Russell’s appointment and others in opposition. Those opposing cited concern that the other three candidates have qualifications that better align with the position’s requirements.