Huber Heights duo convicted in quitclaim deed fraud case

Johnson last year was indicted alongside Diamond Washington, also of Huber Heights, on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, forgery, tampering with government records, grand theft and telecommunications fraud.

Quitclaim deeds are quick ways to transfer property and are often used by family members. But in quitclaim fraud, a quitclaim deed with a false signature of the owner, coupled with a negligent or complicit notarization, is recorded against the property.

“These defendants stole homes through fake quitclaim deeds,” said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. in a press release. “If you are purchasing a property and the seller obtained it through a quitclaim deed, that is a huge red flag.”

Johnson and Washington used quitclaim deeds to fraudulently transfer three properties — one in Dayton, one in Centerville and one in Huber Heights — to Love Has Homes LLC, forging the signatures of the homeowners. The thefts involving Washington and Johnson occurred between April 11 and Sept. 5 of this year, according to court records.

Johnson notarized the deeds and brought them to the Montgomery County Recorder’s Office to record the property transfer. The pair would then sell the properties for far below the market value.

Washington was sentenced to two to three years in prison last week after changing his plea to guilty, according to court records.

“These defendants took advantage of the ease that quitclaim deeds provide to commit these thefts and certainly deserve to serve every day of their prison sentence. This case should also serve as a warning to other would-be criminals,” Heck said. “If you try to steal people’s houses by using a fraudulent quitclaim deed — you will be caught, prosecuted, and go to prison!”

The Montgomery County Recorder’s Office in recent years has reported an uptick in quitclaim deed fraud in Montgomery County.

Property owners can sign up for the Fraud Alert Notification System (FANS). FANS allows residents to receive an email, a letter or both whenever a deed, a mortgage or a lien is filed on parcels enrolled in the service. Residents can enroll on the county recorder’s website or at its office. Heck also advises always running a title search on a property before purchasing it.