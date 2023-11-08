Huber Heights election: In early results, voters approving key income tax levy

Voters in Huber Heights are voting to approve the renewal of an existing 10-year earned income tax, according to unofficial early voting results from the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

Early results show voters were approving the tax levy, which has supported the operation of emergency services since its passage in 2014, by a 70-30 ratio. Many votes remain to be counted.

This same measure was narrowly rejected during the May primary, with 50.4% voting no, and 49.6% voting yes.

The 10-year, 0.25% earned income tax levy has funded fire, police, and emergency medical services since its implementation. Though the levy isn’t due to expire until Dec. 31, 2024, city officials said they want to stay ahead of the game in the event that the measure again fails to pass.

“(This) gives the city time to develop the appropriate plan on how to best deliver public safety services,” City Manager Richard Dzik said recently.

Huber Heights city council

Huber Heights voters are also voting Tuesday for candidates to fill two seats on city council. Candidates Brian Looney and Thomas McMasters are vying for the Ward 6 seat, as candidates Fred Aikens and Paul Whitley face off for one at-large seat.

Unofficial early voting results from the Montgomery County BOE show Looney leading for Ward 6 with 51.4% of votes, and Fred Aikens leading with 92.7% of votes for the at-large seat.

Incumbent Councilman Don Webb ran unopposed for re-election to the Ward 2 seat, and newcomer Scott Davidson ran unopposed for Ward 1.

Huber Heights school board

In a vote to decide two seats for Huber Heights City School Board of Education, Tuesday evening results show incumbent Shannon Weldon is leading, with 87% of early unofficial votes. The other three candidates are all write-ins — Erika-Joy Cassidy, Christopher Hall, and Steven Zbinden.

Unofficial early results show write-ins have received a combined total of 13% of votes, but the breakdown is unclear in early data from the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

Vandalia city council

In Vandalia, voters are deciding three seats on their city council. Incumbents Corey Follick and Constance Woods are on the ballot, along with challengers Amber Aivalotis Weaver, Cindy Doogan and Jack Herbst.

Unofficial early results show Follick, Woods, and Weaver leading for the seats.