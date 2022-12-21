Huber Heights to place earned income tax renewal on May 2023 ballot

Voters in Huber Heights will decide in May to renew or terminate an existing 10-year earned income tax that has supported emergency services since its initial passage in 2014.
The proposed measure will be placed on the May 2 ballot and, if passed, will renew an existing 0.25% tax that supports city services including fire, police, and emergency medical services.
According to Interim City Manager Bryan Chodkowski, the city has two public safety levies currently in place, one set to expire at the end of 2024, which will be voted on in May, and one set to expire the following year, which will be voted on during a subsequent election.
This temporary levy structure allows voters to hold the city accountable for its performance of services, said Sarah Williams, community engagement specialist, in a recent statement to the community.
According to Williams, passage of the renewal request will allow Huber Heights to maintain its current levy of safety and city services. If the levy renewal fails, the city will need to “review and reduce emergency and city services spending.”
“Failure of this renewal will also rule out the implementation and continuation of numerous quality-of-life upgrades, including the construction of new playgrounds, upgrades to recreational fields and the Community Center, annual fireworks show, and the summer concert and movie series,” the statement reads.
Williams said city staff is currently working on a plan proposing specific budget reductions in the event that the levy is not renewed.
The first levy, to be considered for renewal in May, was first approved in 2014 and allowed the city to increase the income tax rate from 2% to 2.25% for a period of 10 years in order to maintain public service levels.
The second levy first took effect in 2006 and was renewed by voters in 2015. This is a 10-year, 0.25% income tax. Revenue generated from this levy is divided between police, fire/EMS, and general city operations/parks and recreation.
According to Finance Director James Bell, each of these levies generates $2.5 million annually.
About the Author