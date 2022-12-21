Huber Heights to place earned income tax renewal on May 2023 ballot

Explore Huber Heights hires communications firm ahead of expected levy votes

“Failure of this renewal will also rule out the implementation and continuation of numerous quality-of-life upgrades, including the construction of new playgrounds, upgrades to recreational fields and the Community Center, annual fireworks show, and the summer concert and movie series,” the statement reads.

Williams said city staff is currently working on a plan proposing specific budget reductions in the event that the levy is not renewed.

The first levy, to be considered for renewal in May, was first approved in 2014 and allowed the city to increase the income tax rate from 2% to 2.25% for a period of 10 years in order to maintain public service levels.

The second levy first took effect in 2006 and was renewed by voters in 2015. This is a 10-year, 0.25% income tax. Revenue generated from this levy is divided between police, fire/EMS, and general city operations/parks and recreation.

According to Finance Director James Bell, each of these levies generates $2.5 million annually.