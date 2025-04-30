Huber Heights health store rebrands as ‘Wellness Shoppe’

Martin, who holds a doctorate degree in clinical nutrition, has witnessed the transformation of the health and wellness world throughout his more than two decades of experience in the industry.

“One of the more critical things that are trending today is that a lot of people are looking for ways to get away from the medication train ... more and more people are coming in and saying, ‘I don’t want to use medication for the rest of my life,’” Martin said. “... People have started taking more of their own health in their own hands.”

Zausch said the rebrand itself represents a modern evolution in wellness retail.

“‘Wellness Shoppe’ reflects the full scope of what we offer — personalized, goal-driven health solutions for every stage of life — while maintaining the values and quality our customers trust," Zausch said.

The Huber Heights store is lead by manager Luke Neff, who can offer individualized guidance to help customers reach their wellness goals.

Martin and Zausch said the shop will offer product and supplement lines from companies like Thorne, Pure Encapsulations, Nature’s Answer, and Ancient Nutrition.

“These are companies with a great history of having a reputation for quality ingredients,” Martin said. “... This means customers don’t have to concern themselves about the types of fillers or impurities that can exist in other product lines.”

Martin and Zausch began the rebranding process in March, around four months after the Vitamin Shoppe’s parent company, Franchise Group Inc., filed for bankruptcy in late 2024.

Zausch said the rebrand gives himself and co-owner Martin freedom to offer more of what customers are seeking and to keep up with trends in the wellness industry.

“There’s so much to learn in this business, but we hope to be right there on the cutting edge of it,” Zausch said.