Huber Heights looks to spend $525K for land to build new public works on Taylorsville Road

“Center Point 70 was chosen because we owned the property and needed to get the project moving,” Chodkowski said, adding that it wasn’t an ideal location as there were logistical challenges to work around due to it’s location near a creek and wetlands.

“In the meantime, we were contacted by the realtor for the 5001 Taylorsville Property, (which) is in a more preferable location and has fewer challenges to design around,” he said.

Chodkowski said that while the Taylorsville property will be an additional cost, there is a benefit to the city by not having to bridge the existing creek on the Center Point 70 site.

“This avoided expense, plus proceeds from the future sale of the Center Point 70 parcel, will offset the purchase price of the Taylorsville Road parcel,” he said.