Huber Heights with more than 3,400 images of child porn gets maximum sentence

Stephen E. Kirby II, 38, also was sentenced to 10 years of supervised release as a sex offender, according to the U.S. Department of Justice Southern District of Ohio.

“Kirby received the maximum sentence because of the brazen and flagrant way he committed his crimes, resuming his criminal behavior about a month after the Bureau of Prisons released Kirby following his 2013 conviction for distribution of child pornography,” said Vipal J. Patel, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. “Kirby demonstrated that nothing short of prison would keep him from engaging in child sexual exploitation crimes. Federal law is set up to deal harshly with repeat offenders who victimize children.”