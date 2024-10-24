Huber Heights man accused of hitting man with vehicle in Riverside pleads no contest

Breaking: Why does it smell so bad outside this fall? Manure? Ginkgoes? Trapped odors?

A Huber Heights man accused of hitting a man with a vehicle in Riverside over the summer faces up to a dozen years in prison.

William Jack Morris pleaded no contest Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to felonious assault and was found guilty by Judge Dennis Adkins.

A person who enters a no contest plea does not admit guilty but does admit the truth of the facts alleged in the indictment, according to the Ohio State Bar Association.

Morris is accused of striking a man with a vehicle on July 25, causing the other man to be hospitalized with broken bones, according to an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Eastern Division based in Huber Heights.

William Jack Morris. Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

icon to expand image

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

He faces up to 12 years in prison when he is sentenced Nov. 20.

As part of his plea agreement, an additional count of felonious assault was dismissed.

Morris is free on $100,000 bond with electronic monitoring.

