Huber Heights man accused of hitting man with vehicle in Riverside pleads no contest

A person who enters a no contest plea does not admit guilty but does admit the truth of the facts alleged in the indictment, according to the Ohio State Bar Association.

Morris is accused of striking a man with a vehicle on July 25, causing the other man to be hospitalized with broken bones, according to an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Eastern Division based in Huber Heights.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

He faces up to 12 years in prison when he is sentenced Nov. 20.

As part of his plea agreement, an additional count of felonious assault was dismissed.

Morris is free on $100,000 bond with electronic monitoring.