Huber Heights man gets diploma 44 years after classmates

“We have had students who have earned their diploma using this program. But most had been out of school for only a couple of years. The oldest one I’ve received should have graduated in 2006. But Larry should have graduated with the Class of 1977, several years before Huber Heights even became a city,” said Toni Gore, guidance counselor at Wayne.

Over the span of eight months, Inman maintained his full-time job while completing nearly 11 quarters worth of high school courses online. “I was working 40-45 hours a week and then doing online classes for 30-40 hours a week. There were no breaks. I logged in every day,” said Inman. “I could have just went and got my GED. But once I got into it (the Adult High School Diploma Program), I realized it was the right way to do it and I just stayed with it.”