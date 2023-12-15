Huber Heights seek suspect vehicle in fatal pedestrian strike

When officers arrived, the vehicle was not on the scene.

The man was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died the next day. Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger identified him as Joseph Marshall. A cause of death has not been determined at this time.

Police determined the suspect vehicle is a newer model silver Honda SRV through evidence collected at the scene and video from area business, said Sgt. Josh Fosnight. The suspect vehicle should have damage to the front right corner, the passenger side and the passenger side mirror from the crash.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or the driver should call Huber Heights police Detective Larry Tyree at 937-237-3576 or Sgt. Fosnight at 937-237-3592.