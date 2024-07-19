Huber Heights to close part of Longford Road for four weeks due to water main replacement

Local News
By
32 minutes ago
The City of Huber Heights announced that it will close part of Longford Road starting on Monday for a water main replacement.

Longford Road will be closed from Harshmanville Road to Leycross Drive from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for about four weeks, the city said.

Residents within the construction zone will be able to access their homes during the closure, and other traffic at night and on weekends, the city said.

Leycross Road will be used as a detour, with signage in place to guide drivers, the city said.

