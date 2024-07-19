School starts dates: See when your kids go back to school in Dayton region

Almost 200 schools in the Dayton region will start in the next month, bringing relief to some parents and sadness for some kids.
The earliest schools begin Aug. 5, and the latest schools begin after Labor Day. Most schools begin the week of Aug. 12 with many schools beginning Aug. 15 or 16.
Here are the start dates for local schools in Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Warren counties based on the schools’ website. Not all schools are listed.
Monday, Aug. 5
The Greater Dayton School, Liberty High School
Thursday, Aug. 8
Ascension, Dayton Early College Academy, DECA Prep, Horizon Science Academy, Pathway School of Discovery
Monday, Aug. 12
Trotwood-Madison, Emerson Academies, Gem City Career Prep High School, Dayton Smart Elementary School
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Miamisburg Schools, Dayton Christian School, Dayton Leadership Academy, Greater Ohio Virtual School, Summit Academy, Miami Valley Career Tech Center
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Centerville, Oakwood, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek, Northmont (staggered start, depends on grade, check calendar) West Carrollton, Greeneview Local, Brookville, Dayton Regional STEM School, The Miami Valley School, Montgomery Preparatory Academy, Legacy Christian Academy, Spring Valley Academy, St. Albert The Great, St. Christopher, St. Peter
Thursday, Aug. 15
Dayton City Schools, Kettering Schools, Beavercreek (staggered start for grades 1-5, check the calendar), Huber Heights (staggered start, by grade, check calendar), Springboro Schools (staggered start for kindergarten and first grade), Carroll High School, Chaminade-Julienne High School, Alter High School (8/14 for freshmen), Yellow Springs, Jefferson Twp., Northridge Schools, Hillel Academy of Dayton, St. Benedict the Moor Catholic School, Kings Local, Little Miami Local (staggered start, check calendar), Mason (staggered start, check calendar), Bishop Leibold (kindergarten phase in, check calendar)
Monday, Aug. 19
Tipp City, Franklin City, Lebanon Schools grades 5, 6, 8, 10, 11, 12 (7th and 9th grade start on Aug. 16, 1-4 start Aug. 20 and preschool and kindergarten start Aug. 21) Bethel Local, Newton Local, Mother Brunner Catholic School, East Dayton Christian,
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Fairborn, Xenia, Troy, Cedar Cliff Local, Wayne Local (grades 7-12, Aug. 22 for grades 1-6, Aug. 23 kindergarten and Aug. 26 preschool)
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Covington Village, Miami East Local, Milton Union, Piqua Catholic Elementary, St. Patrick, New Lebanon, Valley View, Holy Angels, Incarnation, Trotwood Preparatory and Fitness Academy
Thursday, Aug. 22
Troy Christian, St. Helen, Carlisle Local
Monday, Aug. 26
Labor Day is Sept. 2
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Vandalia-Butler, Piqua City, Mad River grades 1-12 (staggered start for kindergarten)
About the Author