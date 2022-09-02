Huber Heights hires communications firm ahead of expected levy votes

Explore Huber Heights to expand Thomas Cloud Park by 9 acres

The second levy first took effect in 2006 and was renewed by voters in 2015. This is a 10-year, 0.25% income tax. Revenue generated from this levy is divided between police, fire/EMS, and general city operations/parks and recreation.

According to Finance Director James Bell, each of these levies generates $2.5 million annually.

In an August work session, Chodkowski said recruitment of services from a communications company will allow residents to make informed decisions regarding the renewals.

“(We want to) make sure that we have adequate information available to the city that we can disseminate to our residents to make sure they are appropriately educated about the pros and cons of these measures, so they can make informed decisions when they head to the polls,” he said, noting that The Impact Group’s services were utilized in the same fashion leading up to the approval of both of the levies in 2014 and 2015.

“Council has discussed the opportunity of presenting these levies to the public earlier then is necessary to ensure that if the measures fail, we have significant time to respond to those failures in whatever capacity that looks like,” Chodkowski said.