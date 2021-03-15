Huber Heights woman indicted, accused of stealing and selling wild turtles

Kelly R. Blore was issued a criminal summons following her Monday indictment to appear March 30 for her arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. She is facing seven counts, including felony charges of illegal sale of wild animals and theft, as well as misdemeanor charges of taking turtles out of season, taking undersized turtles, fishing without a license (for frogs and turtles), failure to apply for propagation license and failure to maintain records.

Explore Ohio AG sues contractor accused of scamming homeowners hit by 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes

Blore is accused of stealing wild turtles from the state of Ohio, which were valued between $1,000 and $7,500, from Jan. 1, 2016, to Aug. 11, 2020, and trying to illegally sell them, according to her indictment.