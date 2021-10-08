Human Race prepares area premiere of ‘Airness’ at Loft Theatre

According to the Urban Dictionary, “airness” is the extent to which an air guitar performance transcends the medium and becomes a higher form of artistic expression. Marcantel uses this launching point to focus on young Nina, who is guided through the world of air guitar competition by a group of misfits. She soon learns the “six pillars” on which she will judged: artistic merit, originality, feeling, technical ability, charisma and the elusive quality of airness. Ultimately, the play is about “bring true to yourself, letting go of your inhibitions, accepting people for who they are and finding the Rockstar locked deep inside yourself.”

“We have had our eyes on this play since it rocked the 2017 Humana Festival at Actors Theatre of Louisville,” said Human Race artistic director and founding member Kevin Moore, in a release. “It went on to win the American Theatre Critics Association’s New Play Award in 2018. This story of an underdog triumphing – with the help of a community of fellow underdogs – is a perfect way to spend an evening in the theatre.”