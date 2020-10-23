Humane society breaks ground on expansion to serve greater Dayton area

Humane Society of Greater Dayton President and CEO Brian Weltge said, “As a leader in animal welfare that has been serving the Miami Valley since 1902, we are excited for this growth and are proud to be fully funded for this first phase so that we can move forward with construction and begin to help even more animals in need within our community.”

In a release, the humane society said that the expansion will include a regional full-service, needs-based animal hospital to help pet owners regardless of income level from both Montgomery and surrounding counties.