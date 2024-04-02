BreakingNews
Severe weather: Tornado watch for all, severe T-storm warning for many in region

Hundreds without power as storms roll through area

Local News
By
16 minutes ago
X

Hundreds are without power as rounds of thunderstorms move through the area.

As of 6 p.m. the largest outage was reported in Butler County, with 288 power customers in the dark.

The following are outage totals by county as of 6:00, according to the AES, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison outage maps.

  • Butler: 288
  • Darke: 4
  • Montgomery: 1
  • Warren: 75
In Other News
1
Troy Tavern drama: Councilwoman speaks out, county cancels load test...
2
Expecting storms, Wright-Patt, area schools dismiss early
3
Tips to keep pets safe, calm during severe storms
4
Spring storms and cloud coverage may affect solar eclipse viewing next...
5
Sinclair gets $2M to expand health care labs, add specialized equipment...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top