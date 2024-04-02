Hundreds without power as storms roll through area

Hundreds are without power as rounds of thunderstorms move through the area.
As of 6 p.m. the largest outage was reported in Butler County, with 288 power customers in the dark.
The following are outage totals by county as of 6:00, according to the AES, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison outage maps.
- Butler: 288
- Darke: 4
- Montgomery: 1
- Warren: 75
In Other News
1
Troy Tavern drama: Councilwoman speaks out, county cancels load test...
2
Expecting storms, Wright-Patt, area schools dismiss early
3
Tips to keep pets safe, calm during severe storms
4
Spring storms and cloud coverage may affect solar eclipse viewing next...
5
Sinclair gets $2M to expand health care labs, add specialized equipment...
About the Author