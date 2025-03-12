Husted, Turner letter: Move NASA HQ to Ohio

The letter, to Middletown native Vice President J.D. Vance and Jared Isaacman, administrator designate for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, sings the praises of what the writers say are the “fiscal and operational advantages” of moving NASA’s headquarters to Cleveland, a metro area already home to the NASA Glenn Research Center.

“Relocating NASA HQ to Ohio would result in substantial savings for taxpayers while maintaining access to world-class aerospace research and development resources,” the legislators said.

“Given that very few NASA HQ employees currently work in-office, consolidating operations near an existing NASA field center would streamline agency functions while ensuring continued access to necessary infrastructure. NASA Glenn Research Center and its Lewis Field site at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport offer extensive office space and redevelopment opportunities, making them ideal locations to accommodate NASA HQ operations,” they added.

NASA today is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with more than 2,400 employees.

Talk of a new home for NASA administrators has skyrocketed in recent weeks. The space agency’s Washington, D.C. lease expires in 2028.

Advocates for Texas and Florida have made similar pitches for their states.

Questions about the Ohio delegation’s letter were sent to a NASA media office.