Husted unveils jobs posting website redesign

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted on Monday unveiled the newly redesigned OhioMeansJobs.com one-stop jobs posting website that is easier to navigate to search and apply for employment opportunities.
“The OhioMeansJobs redesign takes an outdated site and transforms it into a streamlined, simple-to-use resource for Ohioans looking for new career opportunities,” he said. “The revamped site also makes the tough task of searching for a new employee much easier, connecting businesses to candidates with the right skill-set and experience.”
Today Lt. Governor @JonHusted unveiled the newly redesigned https://t.co/MFqloGOunY!— Lt. Governor Jon Husted (@LtGovHusted) March 8, 2021
⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TEeXELHa1b
In February, there were 13,000 resume searches conducted on OhioMeansJobs, according to the lieutenant governor.
“If you’ve ever used the site before, you will find that this is much easier,” Husted said. “You can find all of the job opportunities in one spot and apply for those jobs for free.”
The website includes a resume builder and rater, online tutorials, free access for companies to post job opening and more.
It also has special sections for people who are veterans or are receiving unemployment, Husted said.