Breaking: NATO panel to include University of Dayton professor

I-70 ramp near Buc-ee’s site to shut down; roadwork will add capacity for store

The ramp from I-70 westbound to Ohio 235 will close from Monday through Friday next week. Buc-ee’s target opening date is in April 2026.
The new Buc-ee’s coming to Huber Heights will be one of the largest Buc-ee’s in the nation when it opens. CONTRIBUTED

The new Buc-ee’s coming to Huber Heights will be one of the largest Buc-ee’s in the nation when it opens. CONTRIBUTED
Local News
By
1 minute ago
X

Alongside a host of treats like Beaver Nuggets, brisket, and jerky, Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s store will bring to Huber Heights another, less desirable feature: traffic.

Beginning Monday, May 19, the exit ramp from Interstate 70 West to Ohio 235 will be closed as the Ohio Department of Transportation completes thoroughfare upgrades near the Buc-ee’s site.

The ramp project, expected to wrap up on May 23, is the first of a multi-phase effort to accommodate the anticipated increase in traffic volumes ahead of the 74,000-square-foot store‘s 2026 opening.

A construction worker driving an excavator is framed by the dozens of steel beams that have been placed as the supports for the gas pump awning at the new Buc-ees travel center at the intersection of Interstate 70 and Ohio Route 235 Tuesday, March 25, 2025. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

icon to expand image

Credit: Bill Lackey

During this phase of construction, traffic will be detoured from I-70 West, to Ohio 201/Brandt Pike, to I-70 East, to Ohio 235.

Upgrades will include the addition of a lane on the I-70 westbound exit ramp, along with construction of a traffic signal intersection at the I-70 westbound to northbound Ohio 235. Currently, traffic from the exit ramp merges into northbound Ohio 235 traffic with no light or stop.

A northbound thru-lane will also be added at this location.

Additional upgrades to roadways in the area of CenterPoint 70 Boulevard near the Buc-ee’s site will be made during later construction phases, officials noted.

A representative for Buc-ee’s said this week that the store’s construction, on the east side of Ohio 235, is “progressing well.”

Store officials anticipate an opening date sometime in April 2026.

Construction continues on Ohio's first Buc-ee's Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 in Huber Heights. The 74,000-square-foot building will be located on the northeast corner of Interstate 70 and Ohio 235 interchange. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

icon to expand image

Credit: Nick Graham

The Huber Heights store was originally projected to open in December, but was delayed earlier this year.

Construction was temporarily halted in November due to a since-resolved lawsuit between Clark County commissioners and the city of Huber Heights over the provision of water and sewer services in the area of CenterPoint 70 Boulevard and the I-70/Ohio 235 interchange, specifically as it relates to the Buc-ee’s site.

The lawsuit was resolved in December after more than a year of litigation with a 10-year agreement that stipulates Clark County will provide water and sewer services to the Buc-ee’s site.

The relocation and rerouting of sewer and electric lines also contributed to the construction delay, city officials said at the time.

In Other News
1
Centerville Schools to partner with YMCA on child care program next...
2
Strawberry Spirits Trail in Troy features more than 12 restaurants with...
3
Huber Heights eyes new recreation center as development boom continues
4
Comedy podcast gains exposure, bigger audience
5
3 arrested, guns recovered after trio reportedly takes person to bank...

About the Author

Aimee covers issues in northern Montgomery County communities, including Huber Heights, Trotwood, Vandalia, Englewood, Butler Twp., Brookville, and more. She studied journalism at Bowling Green State University, and has been a staff writer for Dayton Daily News since 2021.