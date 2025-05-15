I-70 ramp near Buc-ee’s site to shut down; roadwork will add capacity for store

The ramp project, expected to wrap up on May 23, is the first of a multi-phase effort to accommodate the anticipated increase in traffic volumes ahead of the 74,000-square-foot store‘s 2026 opening.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

During this phase of construction, traffic will be detoured from I-70 West, to Ohio 201/Brandt Pike, to I-70 East, to Ohio 235.

Upgrades will include the addition of a lane on the I-70 westbound exit ramp, along with construction of a traffic signal intersection at the I-70 westbound to northbound Ohio 235. Currently, traffic from the exit ramp merges into northbound Ohio 235 traffic with no light or stop.

A northbound thru-lane will also be added at this location.

Additional upgrades to roadways in the area of CenterPoint 70 Boulevard near the Buc-ee’s site will be made during later construction phases, officials noted.

A representative for Buc-ee’s said this week that the store’s construction, on the east side of Ohio 235, is “progressing well.”

Store officials anticipate an opening date sometime in April 2026.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The Huber Heights store was originally projected to open in December, but was delayed earlier this year.

Construction was temporarily halted in November due to a since-resolved lawsuit between Clark County commissioners and the city of Huber Heights over the provision of water and sewer services in the area of CenterPoint 70 Boulevard and the I-70/Ohio 235 interchange, specifically as it relates to the Buc-ee’s site.

The lawsuit was resolved in December after more than a year of litigation with a 10-year agreement that stipulates Clark County will provide water and sewer services to the Buc-ee’s site.

The relocation and rerouting of sewer and electric lines also contributed to the construction delay, city officials said at the time.