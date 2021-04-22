I-75 ramps to U.S. 35 to close next week for construction work

A detour to U.S 35 is available through Edwin C. Moses Boulevard (exit 51). Motorist exiting I-75 southbound take exit 51, turn left at the end of ramp on to Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and another left onto I-75 northbound. Follow the signs or U.S. 35.

The work is tentative based on weather. For ongoing information related to traffic and construction ODOT encourages motorist to check www.OHGO.com.