I-75 ramps to U.S. 35 to close next week for construction work

The southbound exit ramps on Interstate 75 to U.S. 35 eastbound and westbound will be closed starting Monday, April 26 at 8 p.m. through Tuesday, April 27 at 5 a.m., the Ohio Department of Transportation announced.
A detour to U.S 35 is available through Edwin C. Moses Boulevard (exit 51). Motorist exiting I-75 southbound take exit 51, turn left at the end of ramp on to Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and another left onto I-75 northbound. Follow the signs or U.S. 35.
The work is tentative based on weather. For ongoing information related to traffic and construction ODOT encourages motorist to check www.OHGO.com.