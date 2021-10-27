Iconic musical ‘CATS’ to play Schuster Center next month

Andrew Lloyd Webber and T.S. Eliot’s landmark musical “CATS” will be presented Nov. 23-28 at the Schuster Center courtesy of Dayton Live’s Premier Health Broadway in Dayton Series.

The record-breaking global hit concerning a tribe of cats gathering at their annual ball to decide which cat will be reborn is one of Lloyd Webber’s most iconic musicals. In addition to winning seven 1983 Tony Awards including Best Musical, it has been seen in over 30 countries and performed in 15 languages.