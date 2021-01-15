ID card office still operating under COVID restrictions

In January only, the staff has set up a night shift from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. weekdays to increase appointment capacity, Yatko added.

“Members can make an appointment for CAC (common access card), retiree and dependent ID cards,” she said.

Yatko said the extension honoring dependent and retiree ID cards that expired after last January remains in effect until June 30. It was put in place to support COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

All personnel and family members are required to wear a mask while in the building and at their appointment. The 88th Military Personnel Flight is in Area A, Bldg. 2, 2000 Albrook Drive.

For more information, visit www.wrightpattfss.com/military-personnel. You can also call Customer Support at 937-522-3664 or send an email to wpidcards@us.af.mil