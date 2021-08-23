In the war against porch thieves, a Dayton business wins an Air Force partnership

Caption Erica Waite, co-founder of Parcell. Contributed

“We’re offering state-of-the-art solutions for individuals that protect against porch pirates and anyone else who needs to know exactly when their packages arrive,” Waite said in TechLink’s announcement. “Enhancing our network security with the Air Force tech prevents any spoofing or man-in-the-middle attacks, allowing our products to be used by commercial and government users that require extra precautions.”

Waite, James Mainord and Barry Coles founded Parcell in 2020. Launch Dayton is supporting the company.

Paired with the app, Parcell’s smart containers include safety features like an interior manual latch in case a child accidentally locks themselves inside while playing.

Based at Montana State University, TechLink has said it is the U.S. military’s sole national “partnership intermediary” for technology transfers to private companies.