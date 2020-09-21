In warm up to reopening, WPAFB USO launches take-out service

Patrons can pick up these treats to take away or to enjoy in socially distanced outdoor seating on the USO center patio.

Wright-Patt USO Center Manager Erik Oberg reports that after months of suspended operations, the center is almost ready to begin hosting guests again.

“Both the base and the USO have been making improvements to our building all summer long,” Oberg said. “We’re close to wrapping things up and plan to reopen both the center and the remodeled Airman’s Attic in October.”

In the meantime, USO staff and volunteers were eager to provide the morale-boosting USO To-Go service as a warm-up act to next month’s grand reopening.

“We want to start getting our service members used to the idea that the USO center is still here,” Oberg said. “We can hardly wait to have them back.”

USO To-Go will continue every weekday until the center reopens in October.

The Wright-Patterson USO is located at 2221 Birch St. in the Kittyhawk Area of Wright-Patterson AFB, across the street from the Kittyhawk Lanes and the Class 6.

The USO To-Go service will be open to all active-duty military, Guard, and Reserve service members and their dependent family members and also retirees.

For further information, email Oberg at eoberg@uso.org or call 937-522-3759.