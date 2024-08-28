Indiana woman charged in deadly rollover crash in Preble County

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 9.

Around 2 p.m. May 10, Harper was driving a 2011 Ford Flex west on state Route 725 at state Route 177 in Israel Twp. when she failed to stop at a stop sign, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

The Ford entered the intersection and hit a 1997 Dodge Ram pickup truck going north on state Route 177. The truck went off the right side of the road and overturned, ejecting the driver from the vehicle.

The driver of the truck, 64-year-old Roger D. Flannery of East Bernstadt, Kentucky, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Medics transported a 20-year-old passenger in the truck to an area hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A 53-year-old woman and 1-year-old boy also were in the Ford. The woman had minor injuries, according to the crash report. The boy and Harper were not injured.