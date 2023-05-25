‘Indomitable spirit.’ AF Museum Foundation honors 475 new names on ‘Wall of Honor’

“A new building is on our to-do list, and part of that new building is in fact some of this storage capacity,” he said Thursday. “So it won’t be just the vision we have for it. It wouldn’t be just an exhibit facility. It would also have a conservation component — at least that’s what we have in our thought process.”

Traditionally, all military aircraft have a data plate, which identifies that craft’s builder, model designation, serial number and other information.

Thursday’s ceremony was the Air Force Museum Foundation’s first in-person recognition for new Legacy Wall of Honor names since 2019.

The new names are found on five panels installed since that last ceremony.

There are nearly 1,500 plates total, and each are custom-etched aviation-grade stainless steel, displayed near the entrance to the museum.

Among the new names saluted Thursday: Lt. Col. Alton Yates who volunteered to go to New Mexico to help test space equipment, reaching some 80,000 feet in altitude in early days of the U.S. space program. Tillotson also remembered the Jacksonville, Fla. native for his courage in the fight for civil rights.

Rorie Cartier, foundation chief executive, called the ceremony “a testament to the resilience and unwavering spirit of the brave men and women who have served in the Armed Forces throughout our history as well as brave and indomitable spirit, and continued generosity, of the supporters of the museum.”

“We celebrate the achievements and sacrifices of veterans, volunteers and families alike,” he added.