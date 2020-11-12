Information fair offers refresh on civilian benefits

As the holiday season threatens extra expenses, car trips, calories and fragile family meals amid a global pandemic, the second annual ThanksCIVing Information Fair invites employees to offset the stress and review benefits and services that address the holistic needs of civilian employees.
The Affirmative Employment Program will host the fair on Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wright Field Fitness Center in Area B, bringing together nine agencies to provide information and answer questions about the many resources Air Force civilians can access at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
“This is more important than ever during COVID-19, as many people are teleworking, feeling isolated and adjusting to a new normal,” said Vera McClain, affirmative employment special emphasis program manager.
On-base agencies featured at the fair include Civilian Health Promotion Services, Airmen and Family Readiness, Employee Assistance Program and Education and Training. Wright Field Fitness Center will also hold a Turkey Trot run in conjunction with the event.
To attend, register for one of four half-hour blocks (11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., noon, 12:30 p.m.) by Nov. 16 through McClain at vera.mcclain@us.af.mil. Slots are first-come, first-serve, so list time slots in order of your preference. For safety, no walk-ins will be admitted, and social distancing and masks are required.
“New civilians learn a great deal about benefits and services at their New Employee Orientation, but they often forget or lose sight of all that’s offered once they start learning new work duties,” McClain said.
For more information, call McClain at 937-904-3344.