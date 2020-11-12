Information fair offers refresh on civilian benefits

The Affirmative Employment Program will host the fair on Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wright Field Fitness Center in Area B, bringing together nine agencies to provide information and answer questions about the many resources Air Force civilians can access at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

“This is more important than ever during COVID-19, as many people are teleworking, feeling isolated and adjusting to a new normal,” said Vera McClain, affirmative employment special emphasis program manager.