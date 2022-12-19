Infrastructure improvements the focus of Beavercreek’s 2023 budget

Credit: Staff Credit: Staff

Public Safety, which includes law enforcement, is the second-largest portion of the budget at nearly $12 million (23.3%). However, the police budget is operating at a $1.4 million deficit for 2023. If no additional police levy is passed in 2023, the city may have to institute a hiring freeze, and would likely not fill positions of officers that retire, Landrum previously told the Dayton Daily News.

Additionally, the city will further hold off on facility improvements for police headquarters. During their police levy campaign this fall, the city cited recent accreditation reviews that raised concerns with the lack of space in the building for 50 officers.

As one of the few Ohio cities without an income tax, Beavercreek relies heavily on property taxes for its revenue, with nearly $26 million of its budget, or 56%, from property taxes. The 2.15-mill street levy is estimated to generate $3.57 million in revenue beginning in 2023.

Whether or not any new levies are placed on the ballot will be determined early next year.