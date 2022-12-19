Infrastructure improvements the focus of Beavercreek’s 2023 budget

BEAVERCREEK — Streets and infrastructure are the top priority for Beavercreek’s 2023 funding cycle, as federal grants and a new property tax bring capital projects to the fore for next year.
A total of $9.5 million in street projects is on the table for next year, including widening and resurfacing parts of both Grange Hall Road and North Fairfield Road, so long as those cost estimates remain stable amid inflation changes, City Manager Pete Landrum told city council last week.
Beavercreek’s estimated revenue for the 2023 annual budget is just over $46 million, with budgeted expenditures for next year at approximately $51.4 million. City council passed the 2023 budget last Monday.
This is about $4.8 million more in spending than last year, but much of this increase is accounted for by the new 2.15-mill property tax levy residents passed in November, and the $4.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds set aside for two major stormwater projects, Landrum said.
At $22.4 million (43.6%), the largest spending areas by a large margin are the street maintenance and capital improvement funds.
Credit: Staff
Credit: Staff
Public Safety, which includes law enforcement, is the second-largest portion of the budget at nearly $12 million (23.3%). However, the police budget is operating at a $1.4 million deficit for 2023. If no additional police levy is passed in 2023, the city may have to institute a hiring freeze, and would likely not fill positions of officers that retire, Landrum previously told the Dayton Daily News.
Additionally, the city will further hold off on facility improvements for police headquarters. During their police levy campaign this fall, the city cited recent accreditation reviews that raised concerns with the lack of space in the building for 50 officers.
As one of the few Ohio cities without an income tax, Beavercreek relies heavily on property taxes for its revenue, with nearly $26 million of its budget, or 56%, from property taxes. The 2.15-mill street levy is estimated to generate $3.57 million in revenue beginning in 2023.
Whether or not any new levies are placed on the ballot will be determined early next year.
About the Author