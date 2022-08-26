Injured Clearcreek Twp. police officer returning to surgery on Monday

A Clearcreek Twp. police officer who was shot in the face will undergo surgery again on Monday after a previous surgical procedure did not work.
Clearcreek Twp. police Chief John Terrill said Friday afternoon that Officer Eric Ney remains in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital. Terrill said, “the initial surgery on Tuesday did provide relief. but they are now on a day-to-day basis to judge the value of that relief.”
Terrill said additional surgery is also on a day-by-day, wait-and-see basis.
Terrill there is still air seeping into Ney’s brain due to a jagged fraction in his skull when he was shot across the face. He said Ney is currently “alert and awake” in the Intensive Care Unit.
Ney went into surgery Monday afternoon for several hours to address blood clots and other medical issues stemming from the July 12 incident where he was shot during a domestic violence call.
In an Aug. 22 social media post, Ney’s wife, Lisa, said her husband was intubated and sedated. She said surgeons could not find the hole but did find a really jagged fracture. Ney also said surgeons at Miami Valley Hospital went ahead and packed that area where the air is getting into her husband’s brain.
“After another scan tomorrow (Wednesday, Aug. 23), they will decide whether or not another surgery is needed on Thursday,” she said. “Please pray that this does the job and no more surgery is needed. Our God is an awesome God. Thank you all so much for continuing to pray and keep us in your thoughts. Much love and many blessings to you all.”
Terrill said Officer Ney was scheduled for further surgery on Thursdaybut this was canceled after a scan showed that he was improving. He said said doctors will continue monitoring Ney, and CT scans will determine if Ney requires further surgery.
