Injuries life-threatening in gas station shooting, Dayton police say

59 minutes ago

A man shot Friday night at a Dayton gas station suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Crews were dispatched just before 9 p.m. to Marathon gas station at 1845 N. Main St. on a report of a shooting.

Officers found a 35-year-old gunshot victim. He was taken by medics to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was listed in life-threatening condition, according to a Dayton Police Department spokesman.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. To remain anonymous, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

