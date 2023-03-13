Injuries life-threatening in gas station shooting, Dayton police say

A man shot Friday night at a Dayton gas station suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.
Crews were dispatched just before 9 p.m. to Marathon gas station at 1845 N. Main St. on a report of a shooting.
Officers found a 35-year-old gunshot victim. He was taken by medics to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was listed in life-threatening condition, according to a Dayton Police Department spokesman.
The shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. To remain anonymous, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.
In Other News
1
Death of man found in Trotwood fire being investigated as a homicide
2
Fifth person indicted for Troy shooting in public park
3
Prosecutor: Driver in deadly, fiery crash in Huber Heights had drugs in...
4
Warren County judge assigned to preside over abortion law injunction
5
Man arraigned on charges of rape, compelling girl under 13 into...
About the Author