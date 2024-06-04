Interactive: See how home sale prices have changed over decade in your community

It’s no secret — especially to anyone who has looked to buy a house — that home prices have skyrocketed the last few years. But the Dayton Daily News wanted to know just how much they have gone up in the last decade.
So reporter Eric Schwartzberg worked with Dayton Realtors to analyzed median home sale prices in area communities over the last ten years. Read Eric’s full investigation here, including an interview with a young couple struggling to find their first home in this tumultuous market.
Below is an interactive graphic of median home sale prices in 22 Dayton-area communities from 2013 through 2023.
SEARCH THE DATA:
Key takeaway: Out of the 22 communities we looked at, 17 saw the median sales price of a new home more than double between 2013 and 2023, with four communities surging beyond that.
Closer look: The median home sale price in one community grew more than 400% from $24,000 to $140,000. Median prices last year ranged from $114,150 to $410,000. Ten years ago nearly half of the communities had homes sell for less than $100,000.
Some context: It has been a wild decade for the local housing market. In 2013 Dayton Daily News reporting found nearly a quarter of homes were “underwater” — worth less than the mortgage balance — in the wake of the recession. Then the pandemic came and housing prices skyrocketed.
