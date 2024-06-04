Interactive: See how home sale prices have changed over decade in your community

Below is an interactive graphic of median home sale prices in 22 Dayton-area communities from 2013 through 2023.

Key takeaway: Out of the 22 communities we looked at, 17 saw the median sales price of a new home more than double between 2013 and 2023, with four communities surging beyond that.

Closer look: The median home sale price in one community grew more than 400% from $24,000 to $140,000. Median prices last year ranged from $114,150 to $410,000. Ten years ago nearly half of the communities had homes sell for less than $100,000.

Some context: It has been a wild decade for the local housing market. In 2013 Dayton Daily News reporting found nearly a quarter of homes were “underwater” — worth less than the mortgage balance — in the wake of the recession. Then the pandemic came and housing prices skyrocketed.