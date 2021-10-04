International students drawn to Sinclair Community College by federal grant

“I am receiving a lot of knowledge not only in classes but about life in general,” she said. “Participating in cultural exchange will make me develop a more open mind, broaden my perspective to learn about other correct but different ways of being, doing, behaving and living life.”

During the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, Sinclair had 1,120 international students. The next fiscal year — which included the beginning of the pandemic — it fell to 1,082. Dropping again the most recent fiscal year ending June 30, the school had 975 international students representing about 3.1% of Sinclair’s 31,780 students, according to Sinclair enrollment records.

Sinclair was selected by the State Department in June to receive a $193,000 award that pays for the students’ tuition, housing, living expenses and supports a full-time program coordinator at Sinclair.

“Sinclair College is honored to be selected as a host site for this prestigious program,” said Deborah Gavlik, director of International Education at Sinclair Community College. “Through the CCI program, many of these participants are receiving a once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience exceptional academic opportunities at Sinclair College.”

Caption Sinclair Community College international student, Roy Dabre from India, shares a video chat with Sinclair President Steve Johnson. Dabre is at Sinclair with 13 other international students through a U.S. State Department program. SUBMITTED

The program is designed to allow individuals from underserved areas and underrepresented groups to develop leadership capabilities, professional skills, and English language proficiency, while studying at a U.S. community college.

The 14 students will spend their academic year at Sinclair completing short-term certificate programs, participating in work-based learning opportunities and completing service-learning projects, according to the college.

Eyji K. Cuff, student from Brazil studying engineering, said the opportunity at Sinclair is providing him a “pillar” toward bettering his life and those around him.

“This exchange opportunity means a way to achieve an overall improvement of many aspects of my life, and a way to get a multicultural experience extremely rare to have,” he said.