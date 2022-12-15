BreakingNews
One of 2nd Street Market’s founding vendors dies at 89
Investigation underway at Madison Lakes in Trotwood

A police investigation is underway Thursday morning at Madison Lakes on Olive Road in Trotwood.

The nature of the investigation is unclear. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said detectives arrived around 9:30 a.m. on a follow-up investigation.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Ohio Bureau of Criminals Investigation Forensic Dive Team were also at the scene.

We’ve reached out to Trotwood police for more information.

We will update this story as details are available.

