‘Irresponsible,’ ‘shortsighted,’ ‘shameful:’ Public health officials warn about bill to curtail health orders

Public health officials from nine counties released a letter calling Senate Bill 22 “a colossal misstep” that “demonstrates a willful neglect of scientific evidence” — criticism that comes as Gov. Mike DeWine prepares to veto the legislation and then face an override vote from members of his own party.
SB22 seeks to curtail the governor and health department’s public health authority and give more oversight power to lawmakers.
The three-page letter from Montgomery County county commissioners and the health departments of Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Piqua, Preble, Montgomery and Warren counties warns of ill-advised changes to public health authority.
DeWine is expected to veto the bill later today. Legislative leaders have said they have enough votes to override the veto.
The local officials called SB22 reactionary, disturbing, troubling and ignorant, and warned that it would hamper efforts to contain future epidemics. They also said that curtailing public health authority would have a disparate impact on minority and low-income communities. “Proposing such legislation is shameful,” the letter said.
The letter comes a day after DeWine sent a five-page critique of SB22 to state lawmakers.
State Rep. Scott Wiggam, R-Wooster, responded to DeWine, saying they have different views of government powers and individual freedoms.
“When power is consolidated through emergency it always leads to tragic oppression and is rarely retrieved by the people without desperate action,” Wiggam said in his letter. “In the past year, Ohioans have faced constantly moving goal posts and life changing policies from one branch of Ohio’s three branches of government.”