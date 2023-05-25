Issue 1 opponent files lawsuit against State Ballot Board

The lawsuit argues that the language should tell the voter how a passed Issue 1 would change the law. It also points out several other aspects of perceived omissions and specific syntax and argues that, together, the issues make the ballot language “invalid.”

After last week’s meeting, LaRose told reporters that his goal was to explain the proposed amendment in as few words as possible.

“The actual amendment is available for people to read,” LaRose said. “Putting a ton of words on the actual ballot is confusing to people in and of itself.”

LaRose’s office, when asked for comment on the lawsuit, said it does not comment on litigation. Ohio’s Attorney General Dave Yost and his office will be tasked with responding to the complaint.