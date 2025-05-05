It‘s Cinco de Mayo! Where to celebrate in Dayton

Breaking: Montgomery County polling location changes announced ahead of Tuesday primary

Looking to celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Monday, May 5? Here’s a sampling of deals, specials and events happening throughout the Dayton region.

El Asadero Mexican Grill

Location: 7375 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights

Details: El Asadero is offering several drink specials for Cinco de Mayo including $7.99 16 oz. house margaritas, $9.99 20 oz. house margaritas and $4.99 house tequila shots.

El Meson

Location: 903 E. Dixie Drive in West Carrollton

Details: El Meson is celebrating Cinco de Mayo from 4 to 9 p.m. with a buffet featuring chips and dips, tacos, enchiladas, refried beans, Spanish rice and black beans.

There will be $7 meson margaritas and $3 domestic beers.

Cost is $25 for adults. A kids menu is available. For more information, visit elmeson.net.

El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill

Locations: 14 restaurants in the Dayton region including Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Centerville, Dayton, Englewood, Huber Heights, Miamisburg, Springboro, Springfield and Vandalia

Details: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at El Toro with $10.99 chicken fajitas, $9.99 chimichangas or $5.99 jumbo margaritas.

El Rancho Grande

Locations: 16 restaurants in the Cincinnati and Dayton region including Centerville, Englewood, Fairborn, Kettering and West Carrollton.

Details: El Rancho Grande is offering half-off 20 oz. jumbo house margaritas for Cinco de Mayo.

La Fiesta

Location: 8331 N. Main St. in Dayton

Details: La Fiesta is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with it’s annual tent party from 3 to 9:30 p.m. featuring live music, food and drinks.

Los Mariachis

Location: 1815 E. Main St. in Springfield

Details: Los Mariachis is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with $7 margaritas and 22 oz. draft beers for $3.50.

The restaurant’s food truck will be set up at it’s Xenia restaurant, located at 608 N. Detroit St., as renovations continue.

Rusty Taco

Locations: 1822 Brown St. in Dayton and 2760 Towne Drive in Beavercreek

Details: Rusty Taco is featuring several specials on Cinco de Mayo such as $3 chips and queso, $4 house margaritas and $5 nachos.

Sonora Grill Seafood Steak Bar & Grill

Location: 5450 Burkhardt Road in Dayton

Details: Sonora Grill is offering half-priced 20 oz. house margaritas for Cinco de Mayo.

Sueño

Location: 607 E. Third St. in Dayton

Details: Sueño is offering a two-hour experience for $40 per person to celebrate and honor the rich cultural and culinary history of Mexican heritage.

Customers can expect a taco bar, chips and dips, sides, street foods, specialty drinks and live entertainment from Frank Calzada and the Dayton Salsa Project.

For $65 more, customers can add-on a “Taste of Desert Spirits” experience at Tender Mercy with Beverage Director Tyler Hampton.

Reservations are available starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit exploretock.com/sueno.

