Meet the family behind Los Mariachis, a Xenia restaurant reopening this month

Rebuilding after a fire in Xenia

On June 13, 2024, Escamilla received a call that there was a fire at the Xenia restaurant. She recalled getting there and being “speechless.”

The fire happened outside of the kitchen where they had a self standing freezer. There was a condenser shortage in the freezer that started the fire and then it expanded to the attic. The entire kitchen was destroyed.

“This has been the most challenging for us in the whole time that we’ve been in business,” Escamilla said.

The owners decided to use the time that they would be closed to remodel the restaurant

After going through insurance and having to resubmit plans multiple times to the city, “we’re in a good place now.”

Customers can expect a bar with six seats, new booths, chairs and TVs, new flooring, a fresh coat of paint on the walls, lighting fixtures and paintings from Mexico and a more open layout.

The kitchen has been redone and has new equipment.

Once HVAC and plumbing is finished, they will go through a final inspection. They are planning to open sometime this month.

“At this point, we’re just excited and hope everybody loves it,” Escamilla said.

Escamilla’s daughter, Karina, will be the manager at the Xenia restaurant. This comes after her younger brother decided to step away after 17 years.

In the meantime, the restaurant has a food truck sitting outside serving almost everything on the menu besides fish, chiles rellenos and tamales.

Growing up in the restaurant business

Escamilla’s family is originally from Jalisco, Mexico. Her dad, Juvencio Alvarez, was the first to come to the U.S. in 1976 to provide for his family. Escamilla’s mom followed him to Atlanta, Ga. with their children.

Alvarez started off as a dishwasher at El Toro, the first Mexican restaurant chain in Atlanta, because that’s where there was opportunity. He worked his way up to cooking and eventually became the kitchen supervisor of several locations.

“We all grew up in the business because he was the supervisor,” Escamilla said. “He needed employees.”

She recalled coming home from school on Fridays with her siblings and her dad telling them which restaurant they would be working at. Escamilla started working at 11 years old.

“We all started off washing pots and pans and then going to dishes and then just moving up little by little,” Escamilla said. “He taught us to be hard workers and to always leave a job on good standing.”

She described her mom as a financial person who instilled the importance of budgeting in her children.

“Now that we have our businesses, it really helped us that we experienced everything that we learned over the years,” Escamilla said.

From Georgia to Ohio

Escamilla married her husband, Juan, otherwise known as Tony, very young and after being together for a few years he presented her with the idea to move to Ohio for a business opportunity.

She recalled the move being very difficult, but said “I’m very grateful that he took on that decision. It’s a risk you take and now it’s just like Ohio’s home.”

Tony was a partner in a restaurant in Columbus, but after a year, he decided to start looking for his own space.

Los Mariachis opened in Springfield in 1999 across the street from it’s current location at 1815 E. Main St.

“It was a blessing since day one,” Escamilla said.

Expanding the business

Los Mariachis is owned by Tony and Escamilla’s brother, Guillermo, also known as William.

“Over the years, what we have been able to accomplish to where we are now, we had never ever envisioned it,” Escamilla said.

They went on to open a second location in London at 289 Lafayette St. in 2001 and a third location in Xenia at 608 N. Detroit St. in 2003.

Los Mariachis moved to its current location in Springfield in 2005, which is at least three times bigger than their original location.

Customer favorites

Los Mariachis is known for it’s fast service and ability to accommodate large groups at all three restaurants.

Customer favorites on the menu include:

Chimichangas (two flour tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken or beef, deeр fried and topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, pico, sour cream, beans and rice)

El Tapatio (grilled chicken cooked with chorizo topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, sour cream and pico)

Fajitas (strips of steak or chicken cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, pico and sour cream)

Pollo Hawaiano (grilled chicken, ham, pineapple and chorizo covered with cheese sauce and served with rice, pico and sour cream)

Some of the items on the menu, such as the El Tapatio or Pollo Hawaiano, are dishes the owners have created and thought the customers might like.

“Depending how people like it, that’s how we serve it,” Escamilla said. “Each location is different on how people like things.”

For example, the owners learned that the customers in Xenia didn’t like cilantro in the salsa, so they took it out.

As far as drinks, all customers love the margaritas.

A focus on family and helping others

“We’re not striving to be rich,” Escamilla said. “We’re striving to be able to offer good food, employment for people and live a decent life.”

The owners do not have plans to expand at this time.

“We have three,” Escamilla said. “We want to take care of what we have. Make sure everything is running smoothly.”

The restaurant strives to help the community when they can by donating food, participating in fundraisers and offering sponsorships.

“I think that God has allowed us to get to where we are and our accomplishments have helped us help our families, help others in need,” Escamilla said.

They are appreciative of the continuous support.

“We just feel if it weren’t for the community, we wouldn’t be here,” Escamilla said. “We’re not just here to take your money, we’re here to help each other out.”

Los Mariachis continues to be family owned and operated with the next generation involved in the restaurants.

MORE DETAILS

Los Mariachis is celebrating Cinco de Mayo at its London and Springfield locations with $7 margaritas and 22 oz. draft beers for $3.50. There will also be a DJ, face painting and raffle baskets for guests that dine at the restaurants.

For more information about Los Mariachis, visit mymariachisoh.com or the restaurant’s London (@LosMariachis.London), Springfield (@LosMariachis.Springfield) or Xenia (@LosMariachis.Xenia) Facebook pages.