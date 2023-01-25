BreakingNews
Jackknifed semi closes I-75 South ramp to I-70 in Vandalia
Jackknifed semi closes I-75 South ramp to I-70 in Vandalia

The Interstate 75 South ramp to Interstate 70 in Vandalia was closed Wednesday morning due to a jackknifed semi truck.

Traffic to I-70 is being directed onto U.S. 40, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers. The ramp is expected to be closed for two hours.

The crash was reported around 6:05 a.m. At least one minor injury was reported, according to OSHP.

