Jeff Dunham’s comedy tour coming to Nutter Center

After 18 years of working comedy clubs, building to theaters and ultimately to arenas, Dunham has performed to over 7 million people, playing 1,390 performances from June 2007 through May 2022, earning the title of Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour for three consecutive years. He has also completed nine international tours with shows in more than 20 countries.

In addition, the ventriloquist’s most recent one-hour Comedy Central Special, “Me the People,” premiered Nov. 25, 2022, and became the network’s highest rated stand-up special since his last broadcast, “Jeff Dunham’s Completely Unrehearsed Last-Minute Pandemic Holiday Special” in 2020.