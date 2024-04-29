‘Monster Trucks Live: Glow Party’ coming to Nutter Center this weekend

Family Entertainment Live and Mattel are teaming up to bring this worldwide tour to Dayton. It is not a typical monster truck rally — each truck will be adorned with a series of lights that allow guests to see them in the dark as they do their tricks.

The event also includes dance parties, toy giveaways, a transforming robot and the Hot Wheel Monster Trucks Live Freestyle Motocross team. Decorated with the same lights as the trucks, these bike riders will be performing stunts for the audience.

HOW TO GO

What: “Monster Trucks Live: Glow Party”

When: 12:30 and 7:30 p.m. on, Saturday, May 4; 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 5

Where: Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn

Tickets and more info: Visit hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com