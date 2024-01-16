Let’s Sing Taylor heading to the Rose in June

Attention Swifties! Let’s Sing Taylor — A Live Band Experience will be performed Saturday, June 1 at the Rose Music Center at The Heights.

Organizers say this tribute to Taylor Swift will feature “the most faithful and lively covers” of her catalog. Everyone is encouraged to wear Taylor-inspired attire as well.

The show starts at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are priced at $24-$41.50 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19.

For more information, visit rosemusiccenter.com.

