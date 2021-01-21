Jefferson Twp. man, woman accused of intimidating a shooting victim indicted

A Jefferson Twp. man and woman were indicted Wednesday on bribery and intimidation charges involving a man one of them is accused of robbing and shooting over the summer.
Delorean Dorsey Sr., 38, and Derrika Lynn Reid, 44, will be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for bribery, intimidation of victim and a misdemeanor charge of intimidation of crime victim or witness.
Dorsey is accused of shooting and robbing a 20-year-old Jefferson Twp. man July 23, 2020, in the 300 block of Bricker Avenue in Jefferson Twp. At the time of the shooting, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported the victim, whose injuries were not life-threatening, was shot at multiple times as he tried to flee.
Dorsey was scheduled to go to trial Feb. 11 after he was indicted in August for two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault, each with three-year firearm specifications, and three counts of having weapons under disability for prior drug convictions.
However, Dorsey’s trial was continued after prosecutors in December told the court they planned to pursue additional charges, court documents show.
Dorsey allegedly enlisted his co-defendant Reid between Aug. 16 and Dec. 16 to try to get the victim to recant, said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.
“Reid was able to get the victim to come to her house and then wouldn’t let him leave until he recorded a phone call saying he lied about the robbery/shooting,” Flannagan said.
Dorsey and Reid remain in the Montgomery County Jail.