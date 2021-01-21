Jefferson Twp. man, woman accused of intimidating a shooting victim indicted

However, Dorsey’s trial was continued after prosecutors in December told the court they planned to pursue additional charges, court documents show.

Dorsey allegedly enlisted his co-defendant Reid between Aug. 16 and Dec. 16 to try to get the victim to recant, said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.

“Reid was able to get the victim to come to her house and then wouldn’t let him leave until he recorded a phone call saying he lied about the robbery/shooting,” Flannagan said.

Dorsey and Reid remain in the Montgomery County Jail.