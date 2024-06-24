Jersey Mike’s Subs opens Wednesday in Englewood

BreakingNews
Jersey Mike’s Subs will start serving its fresh sliced and grilled subs on Wednesday, June 26 in Englewood.

The sub shop is located at 537 S. Main St. in the former space of Ulbrich’s Hometown Bakery.

Franchise owner Ted Tolliver is celebrating the grand opening with a fundraiser in support of United Rehabilitation Services. Those who have received a special fundraising coupon can make a minimum $3 contribution to the organization in exchange for a regular sub from Wednesday, June 26 to Sunday, June 30, according to a press release.

At Jersey Mike’s, its meats and cheeses are sliced on the spot and piled high on in-store baked bread. Customers love getting their subs made the “Mike’s Way” with onions, lettuce and tomatoes topped off with red wine vinegar and an olive oil blend.

Tolliver manages several Jersey Mike’s locations in the area, most recently opening shops at 7630 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights in 2023 and at 2831 Wilmington Pike in Kettering in 2022.

Jersey Mike’s Subs originated in the Jersey Shore in 1956. Since then, the sandwich shop has expanded with more than 3,000 locations, including nearly a dozen in the Dayton region.

The Englewood Jersey Mike’s is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily for guests to place orders in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app. Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in the app.

Delivery is available in most areas through the app or through third-party delivery partners. To contact the store, call 937-771-6025.

