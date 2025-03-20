John Q. Public can’t attend the NATO session coming to Dayton. But the community is invited to these events

Most people in the Dayton region for security reasons will not be allowed to to attend or even get very close to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly sessions that will be hosted in downtown in about 62 days from now.

But that doesn’t mean the local community will be completely shut out of this history-making experience.

The public is invited to attend about a dozen panel discussions put on by think tanks and other groups that will explore the importance of NATO, the Dayton Peace Accords and other relevant topics.

This public forum programming, which will be held at the University of Dayton’s Roger Glass Center for the Arts, is expected to feature some of the delegates and special guests who will be in town for the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (PA).

“On the sidelines of the official session, here at the Roger Glass Center for the Arts on the UD campus, we will host four days of thought-based discussions with high-level elected officials, security and policy experts and local leaders from across the NATO countries,” U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, said during a press conference on Thursday morning.

This programming has been named “The Dayton Dialogue: Conversations about Peace & Security in the Balkans.”

Participants are expected to include representatives from groups like the Atlantic, Council, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the German Marshall Fund, the National Endowment for Democracy, New Lines Institute and the Dayton Development Coalition.

The NATO PA session runs from May 22 to 26, and the panel discussions will take place on four of those days. There will be three talks per day.

Rep. Turner said there will be a lot of attention paid to the Dayton Accords, which were signed 30 years ago, bringing an end to the war in Bosnia. But he also said the discussions will be forward looking.

“We’ll look to how did we end a war, but also how do we end a war now, as we look to even Ukraine,” he said.

UD President Eric Spina said the school will have some of its own experts at the talks and students will get an opportunity to engage with visitors from across the nation and globe.

There will be other local NATO PA-related activities. This includes a couple of performances, including a “Concert for Peace” on May 29, 2025, at the Schuster Center.

World-renowned conductor Marin Alsop will be joined by the Sarajevo Philharmonic and the Dayton Philharmonic for the show.