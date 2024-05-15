Join the Trash ‘N Treasure hunt: St. Anne’s Hill hosts more than 50 yard sales this weekend

Trash ‘N Treasure is a great opportunity to thrift and hunt for valuables (and perhaps the not-so-valuables, depending on who’s asking), all while spending some springtime among the beautiful Victorian-style residences and fresh flower blooms of St. Anne’s Hill.

To pair with the thrill of finding, food and drink options will be available during the event.

Ugly Duckling — the popular breakfast restaurant currently in the process of moving to their new location in St. Anne’s Hill — will be doing a breakfast pop-up at The Local 937 (1501 E. 5th St.) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Local 937 itself will have its full menu of sandwiches, wraps and more from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Gem City Catfe (1513 E. 5th St.) will be open for coffee and tea, and Fifth Street Brewpub (1600 E. 5th St.) will be open for lunch, as well.

On top of the brick-and-mortar businesses offering food options, some independent vendors (i.e. St. Anne’s Hill homeowners) will be selling baked goods and beverages on McClure, Henry, Potomac and La Belle.

In previous years, Trash ‘N Treasure has seen a free-standing tamale stand so good that they sell out almost immediately, though this detail is yet to be confirmed for 2024.

Briana Snyder, one of Trash ‘N Treasure’s organizers with the St. Anne’s Hill Historical Society, said the event is more like a festival than a neighborhood rummage sale, with all the neighbors mingling out and about, and visitors doing the same.

“It’s a great chance to walk through St. Anne’s in the spring,” Snyder said. “Everything’s flowering and it’s gorgeous — the neighborhood’s getting ready for garden tours. It’s also just a nice way to spend a Saturday morning.”

Snyder, a vendor herself at her home in St. Anne’s, tells herself every year that she’s going to just sell and not buy anything — but she can’t resist; she always finds something… like a deli scale from the 1970s, for instance. Or a used — less intriguing though arguably more pragmatic — food processor.

“Because of the people who live in the area, in the old homes,” Briana said, “there’s a really high percentage of vintage treasures, home goods and fixtures.”

While there is no official end time to the event, vendors typically start packing up around mid-afternoon, or whenever they decide to stop peddling their knick-knacks.

The event is free, though donations can be made to the non-profit St. Anne’s Hill Historical Society by scanning the QR codes around the neighborhood. Ample street parking is available throughout St. Anne’s Hill. There is also a public parking lot located on High St.

“There are people who start at my house every year,” Snyder said. “They have their whole route planned out ahead of time.”

And if that’s the case, getting there early might be the move.

How to go

WHAT: St. Anne’s Hill Trash ‘N Treasure neighborhood-wide yard sale

WHERE: St. Anne’s Hill Historic District

WHEN: Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday