JOIN US: A special, subscriber-only event at The Co

The Dayton Daily News invites subscribers to join the newspaper staff for an evening of art and discussion at The Contemporary gallery in downtown Dayton.
This subscriber-only tour of current exhibitions of The Contemporary Dayton gallery will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Dayton. Michael Goodson, curator of The Contemporary Dayton, will guide participants through the current exhibitions at the gallery, FotoFocus Biennial 2022: World Record. As a proud supporter of the arts in our region, The Dayton Daily News is a media sponsor of this exhibition.
The evening will include refreshments and lite bites. Subscribers must reserve a spot at this special occasion, and participation is limited to the first 100 registrants.. This event is first come, first served and requires you to register at this link here.
WHAT: A subscriber-only gallery tour at The Co
WHY: For Dayton Daily News subscribers to get an exclusive, private tour with the curator of The Co
WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 5:30 p.m.
HOW: This event is first come, first served and requires you to register at this link here.