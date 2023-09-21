Joint traffic enforcement planned for I-75, US 35 next week

Local and state law enforcement will conduct a joint traffic enforcement effort on Interstate 75 and U.S. 35 next week.

In a release, the Dayton Service Initiative said that they will conduct the increased effort Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Agencies taking part in the enforcement detail include the Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Vandalia Division of Police.

The Dayton Service Initiative is a partnership of multiple area law enforcement agencies formed to slow down drivers and reduce fatal crashes in Montgomery County. It was formed in 2022 as local law enforcement found a jump in traffic deaths in the county during the previous year.

Joint enforcement efforts are announced ahead of time to alert the public, and often target areas like I-75 and U.S. 35 where people frequently drive at high speeds.

